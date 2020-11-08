GWM Advisors LLC Has $4.47 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,108 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $557,000.

Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average of $25.19.

