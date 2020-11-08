GWM Advisors LLC Has $4.77 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 317.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 149.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 109.3% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

NYSE CAT opened at $161.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.02 and its 200-day moving average is $136.19. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $171.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $87.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In related news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $411,900.00. Insiders have sold a total of 26,260 shares of company stock worth $4,075,496 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.11.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.