GWM Advisors LLC Has $5.28 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 70.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,898 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Vista LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $181.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.18.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total transaction of $349,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,565 shares in the company, valued at $622,484.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $867,600.00. Insiders sold 20,441 shares of company stock valued at $3,388,931 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $150.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.54. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.