GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 50,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 21,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $166.23 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.93.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,913,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,866 shares of company stock worth $13,194,531 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.