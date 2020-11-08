GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $50,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 17.4% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $154,305.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,885,819. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sidney Taurel purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.75 per share, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 9,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,163 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IBM stock opened at $114.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.17. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

