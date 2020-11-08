GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 10,579 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,519 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,579 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,501,032,000 after buying an additional 5,845,242 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,658,831 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $972,192,000 after buying an additional 318,756 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 24.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,535,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $869,773,000 after buying an additional 1,870,075 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,350,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $579,229,000 after purchasing an additional 171,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,838,244 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $394,958,000 after purchasing an additional 346,856 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,267,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,964.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $2,681,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,741 shares of company stock valued at $4,940,651. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.08.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $145.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.61 billion, a PE ratio of 61.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $148.80.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

