GWM Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,535 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 8.4% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 8.7% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 13.6% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 16.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $2,401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,534 shares of company stock worth $14,234,514 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $49.45 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $211.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.28.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

