GWM Advisors LLC Sells 158 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,822,000 after acquiring an additional 69,537 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 29,467.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 56,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 56,283 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $651,000.

Shares of GBIL opened at $100.12 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $100.12 and a one year high of $100.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.42.

