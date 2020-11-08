GWM Advisors LLC Sells 18,875 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,875 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $63.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $144.36 billion, a PE ratio of -579.95, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 25th. Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.07.

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $8,943,400.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 432,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,366,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,587 shares of company stock worth $11,782,297. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

