GWM Advisors LLC Sells 77,831 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 62.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77,831 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 68,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 39,068 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 111,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $684,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $79.90 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.95.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

