Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) posted its earnings results on Saturday. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Hallador Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 23.39%.

Shares of Hallador Energy stock remained flat at $$0.93 on Friday. 213,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,917. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.55. Hallador Energy has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $3.36.

Several research firms have commented on HNRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

