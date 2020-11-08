Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Bought by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARP Americas LP increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 74.9% during the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 35,037 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,526.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,876,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,527 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 73.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $205,857.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,085 shares in the company, valued at $685,051.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 71,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $1,213,767.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 544,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,281,612.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.95.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.01. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $17.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.62.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 55.54%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

