Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Bought by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 45.4% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 420.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

NYSE HBI opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $17.74.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 55.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 34.09%.

In other news, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $205,857.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,051.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 71,147 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $1,213,767.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 544,057 shares in the company, valued at $9,281,612.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.95.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.