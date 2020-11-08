Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) Given a €167.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €167.00 ($196.47) price objective on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HNR1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays set a €126.20 ($148.47) price target on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €150.37 ($176.91).

HNR1 stock opened at €129.50 ($152.35) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €130.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of €142.47. Hannover Rück SE has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

