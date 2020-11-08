Hardide plc (HDD.L) (LON:HDD) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.28

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2020

Hardide plc (HDD.L) (LON:HDD)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.28 and traded as low as $24.02. Hardide plc (HDD.L) shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 218,443 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Hardide plc (HDD.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 26.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 30.28.

About Hardide plc (HDD.L) (LON:HDD)

Hardide plc manufactures and sells tungsten carbide-based coatings for external and internal surfaces in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers custom coatings; and base material coatings for various steel and alloy materials, as well as coatings for seals.

