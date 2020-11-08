HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY)

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RLAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $43.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.45. Relay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.56 and a 1-year high of $49.89.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($6.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($5.68). Analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,045,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,055,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $820,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,406,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $2,013,000.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

