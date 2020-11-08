HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2020

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RLAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $43.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.45. Relay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.56 and a 1-year high of $49.89.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($6.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($5.68). Analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,045,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,055,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $820,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,406,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $2,013,000.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Analyst Recommendations for Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit