Head-To-Head Analysis: Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) versus Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) and Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) are both large-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.7% of Otis Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.4% of Emerson Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Emerson Electric shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Otis Worldwide and Emerson Electric’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otis Worldwide N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Emerson Electric $16.79 billion 2.50 $2.31 billion $3.46 20.27

Emerson Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Otis Worldwide.

Dividends

Otis Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Emerson Electric pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Emerson Electric pays out 57.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Otis Worldwide has raised its dividend for 27 consecutive years and Emerson Electric has raised its dividend for 58 consecutive years. Emerson Electric is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Otis Worldwide and Emerson Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otis Worldwide N/A N/A N/A Emerson Electric 11.71% 25.98% 9.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Otis Worldwide and Emerson Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Otis Worldwide 0 1 0 0 2.00 Emerson Electric 1 7 8 0 2.44

Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus target price of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.10%. Emerson Electric has a consensus target price of $71.31, indicating a potential upside of 1.70%. Given Otis Worldwide’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Otis Worldwide is more favorable than Emerson Electric.

Summary

Emerson Electric beats Otis Worldwide on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects. The Service segment performs maintenance and repair services, as well as modernization services to upgrade elevators and escalators. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Farmington, Connecticut.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co., a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems. It serves the oil and gas, refining, chemicals and power generation, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, automotive, pulp and paper, metals and mining, and municipal water supplies markets. The Commercial & Residential Solutions segment offers residential and commercial heating and air conditioning products, such as residential and variable speed scroll compressors; system protector and flow control devices; standard, programmable, and Wi-Fi thermostats; monitoring equipment and electronic controls for gas and electric heating systems; gas valves for furnaces and water heaters; ignition systems for furnaces; sensors and thermistors for home appliances; and temperature sensors and controls. It also provides reciprocating, scroll, and screw compressors; precision flow controls; system diagnostics and controls; and environmental control systems for use in medical, food processing, and cold storage applications. In addition, this segment offers air conditioning, refrigeration, and lighting control technologies, as well as facility design and product management, site commissioning, facility monitoring, and energy modeling services; temperature management and monitoring products for the foodservice markets; and professional and homeowner tools, and appliance solutions. The company was formerly known as The Emerson Electric Manufacturing Company and changed its name to Emerson Electric Co. in 2000. Emerson Electric Co. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

