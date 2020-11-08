Head to Head Review: Technology General (OTCMKTS:TCGN) vs. Kaiser Aluminum (OTCMKTS:KALU)

Technology General (OTCMKTS:TCGN) and Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.4% of Kaiser Aluminum shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.3% of Technology General shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Kaiser Aluminum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Technology General and Kaiser Aluminum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Technology General 0 0 0 0 N/A Kaiser Aluminum 0 2 0 0 2.00

Kaiser Aluminum has a consensus target price of $92.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.45%. Given Kaiser Aluminum’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kaiser Aluminum is more favorable than Technology General.

Profitability

This table compares Technology General and Kaiser Aluminum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Technology General N/A N/A N/A Kaiser Aluminum 0.94% 9.72% 4.15%

Risk and Volatility

Technology General has a beta of 6.78, indicating that its stock price is 578% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaiser Aluminum has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Technology General and Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Technology General N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kaiser Aluminum $1.51 billion 0.68 $62.00 million N/A N/A

Kaiser Aluminum has higher revenue and earnings than Technology General.

Summary

Kaiser Aluminum beats Technology General on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Technology General

Technology General Corporation engages in the manufacture of deep-drawn metal-formed products, and ice crushing and shaving equipment; manufacture and distribution of spray coating and industrial mixer systems; and sale of its products to various users primarily in the United States. It operates in three divisions: Precision Metalform, Eclipse Systems, and Clawson Machine. The Precision Metalform division manufactures various deep drawn metal components used primarily in the writing instruments industry and cosmetic industry. The Eclipse Systems division manufactures products, including spray coating systems, and industrial air-driven and electric mixers. Its spray coating systems are used primarily for coating industrial products and the industrial mixers are used in the chemical and food processing industries. The Clawson Machine division produces a line of ice crushing equipment that is used by hotels, restaurants, cruise liners, and related sectors. The company markets its products directly and through a network of distributors. It also owns and leases its buildings to industrial tenants. The company was incorporated in 1957 and is based in Franklin, New Jersey.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications. Its aerospace and high strength products include heat treat plates and sheets, hard alloy extruded shapes, cold finish rods and bars, seamless drawn tubes, and billets for aerospace and defense industries. The company's automotive extrusions include extruded aluminum products for structural components, crash management systems, anti-lock braking systems, and drawn tubes for drive shafts, as well as offers fabrication services, including sawing and cutting to length. Its general engineering products comprise alloy plate, sheet, rod, bar, tube, wire, and standard extrusion shapes used in various applications, including the production of military vehicles, ordnances, semiconductor manufacturing cells, electronic devices, after-market motor sport parts, tooling plates, parts for machinery and equipment, bolts, screws, nails, and rivets. The company also offers extruded, drawn, and cast billet aluminum products for industrial end uses. It sells its products directly to customers through sales personnel located in the United States, Canada, Western Europe, and China, as well as through independent sales agents in other regions of Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation was founded in 1946 and is based in Foothill Ranch, California.

