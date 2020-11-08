HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.23

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2020

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEWA) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.23 and traded as low as $0.16. HealthWarehouse.com shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 1,150 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23.

HealthWarehouse.com Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HEWA)

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc operates an online and mail order pharmacy. The company markets a range of generic, brand name, and pet prescription medicines, as well as over-the-counter (OTC) medications and products. It sells its products in 50 states and the District of Columbia in the United States to focus on the out-of-pocket prescription drug market.

