Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (HNNA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on December 2nd

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th.

Hennessy Advisors has raised its dividend by 118.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Hennessy Advisors has a payout ratio of 38.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Hennessy Advisors stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.28. Hennessy Advisors has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $12.62. The stock has a market cap of $60.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

