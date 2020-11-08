Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th.

Hennessy Advisors has increased its dividend payment by 118.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Hennessy Advisors has a payout ratio of 38.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

HNNA stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.94. Hennessy Advisors has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $12.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.28.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 24.26%.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

