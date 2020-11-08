Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hess Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It own, operate, develop and acquire a set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. The company’s operating segments consists of gathering; processing and storage and terminaling and export. Hess Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

HESM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded Hess Midstream from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Hess Midstream from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hess Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess Midstream has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.13.

NYSE:HESM opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. Hess Midstream has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $290.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average is $17.44.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). Hess Midstream had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Midstream will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a $0.442 dividend. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 497,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 116,380 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 16,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

