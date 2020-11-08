HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HFC opened at $17.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.75. HollyFrontier has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $55.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HFC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

