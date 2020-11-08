Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Hologic from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.81.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $75.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Hologic has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $77.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.90.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 47.83% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hologic will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 202.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

