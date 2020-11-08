Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Hologic from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.81.
Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $75.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Hologic has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $77.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.90.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 202.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hologic
Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.
