Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hologic from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hologic currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.81.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $75.05 on Thursday. Hologic has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $77.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.90. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.85. Hologic had a return on equity of 47.83% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth $742,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 147,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 116,282 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,365,000 after purchasing an additional 248,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,584,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $406,628,000 after purchasing an additional 137,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 32,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

