Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) PT Raised to $88.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hologic from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $75.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. Hologic has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $77.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 47.83%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hologic by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,584,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $406,628,000 after acquiring an additional 137,837 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 3.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,660,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,671,000 after acquiring an additional 112,055 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Hologic by 16.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,642,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,647,000 after acquiring an additional 378,729 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Hologic by 57.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,567,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,327,000 after acquiring an additional 573,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter valued at $88,797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

