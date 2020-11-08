Honest Price Hits $0.0069 on Top Exchanges (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Honest has a market cap of $648,513.72 and approximately $603.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest token can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00081059 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00186472 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00028505 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.35 or 0.01070364 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000537 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002530 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 tokens. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

