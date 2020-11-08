Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.70

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.70 and traded as high as $6.24. Horizon Global shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 48,472 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $157.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.91.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $120.49 million during the quarter. Horizon Global had a negative return on equity of 4,042.82% and a net margin of 13.39%.

About Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN)

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, brake controls, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

