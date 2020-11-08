Hornby PLC (HRN.L) (LON:HRN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.41

Hornby PLC (HRN.L) (LON:HRN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.41 and traded as high as $58.40. Hornby PLC (HRN.L) shares last traded at $57.00, with a volume of 74,357 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.10 million and a PE ratio of -81.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 34.41.

About Hornby PLC (HRN.L) (LON:HRN)

Hornby PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and supply of toy and hobby products. It offers products under various categories, including train sets, locomotives, train packs, wagons and coaches, power and control, and themes, as well as rail paints and weathering, tracks and track accessories, scenic accessories, and spare and other accessories.

