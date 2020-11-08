Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is an investment bank which focuses on mergers and acquisitions, financings, financial restructurings and financial advisory services. The Company’s operating segments consist of Corporate Finance, encompassing M&A and capital markets advisory; Financial Restructuring both out-of-court and in formal bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings; Financial Advisory Services, including financial opinions and a variety of valuation services; and Strategic Consulting, which advises in the areas of strategy development, operations, and performance improvement. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is headquartered in LOS ANGELES, United States. “

HLI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised Houlihan Lokey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a peer perform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Houlihan Lokey from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.43.

NYSE:HLI opened at $63.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.78. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $65.40.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $275.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 4,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $324,083.11. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,083.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

