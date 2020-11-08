Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to $7.50

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $7.25 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

HBM has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.79.

NYSE:HBM opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $5.41. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.49.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 154,198 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 156,310 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 535,039 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,099 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

