IAA (NYSE:IAA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $67.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling and settlement administrative services. IAA, Inc. is based in Westchester, Illinois. “

IAA has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of IAA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of IAA in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.07.

NYSE:IAA opened at $61.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.92. IAA has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $62.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.53.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.30 million. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IAA will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of IAA by 14.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of IAA by 175.6% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 193,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after acquiring an additional 123,527 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,541,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after purchasing an additional 26,435 shares in the last quarter.

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

