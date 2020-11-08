ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.65-7.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of ICU Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $228.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $214.67.

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $188.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.73. ICU Medical has a one year low of $158.01 and a one year high of $236.51.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.59. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.22, for a total transaction of $56,014.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,976.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $150,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,067 shares of company stock worth $4,716,070. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

