IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.60

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.60 and traded as high as $24.13. IGM Financial shares last traded at $24.13, with a volume of 111 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IGIFF. TD Securities raised their price objective on IGM Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on IGM Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on IGM Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded IGM Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

