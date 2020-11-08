Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 8,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW opened at $209.42 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $210.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.33 and a 200-day moving average of $183.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $5,779,415.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,914. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total transaction of $3,769,806.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,510.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

