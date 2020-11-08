Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immatics N.V. engages in the discovery of targets for cancer immunotherapies. It is developing targeted immunotherapies with focus on treating solid tumors. Immatics N.V., formerly known as ARYA SCIENCES, is based in Tuebingen, Germany. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Immatics in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Immatics in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Immatics in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Immatics in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Immatics stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. Immatics has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $17.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Immatics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTX. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics during the third quarter worth approximately $7,400,000. 50.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

