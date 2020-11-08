Incent Price Hits $0.0177 on Major Exchanges (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. During the last seven days, Incent has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar. One Incent token can currently be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Incent has a market cap of $815,641.90 and $1,360.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00081059 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00186472 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00028505 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.35 or 0.01070364 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000537 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002530 BTC.

About Incent

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens. The official website for Incent is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

