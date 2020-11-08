Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, Capital One Financial raised Independence Realty Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.63.

IRT opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04 and a beta of 1.01. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average is $11.13.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 214,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 36,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 8.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.