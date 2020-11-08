Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by SVB Leerink

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) was upgraded by SVB Leerink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $7.00. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 126.76% from the company’s previous close.

IFRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inflarx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Inflarx in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Inflarx from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Ci Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Inflarx in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Inflarx in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.

Shares of IFRX stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. Inflarx has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $104.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.38.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.07. Analysts forecast that Inflarx will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inflarx in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inflarx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inflarx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inflarx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Inflarx by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 14,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About Inflarx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

