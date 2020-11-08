Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $137.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IIPR. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.00.

IIPR stock opened at $152.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 115.43, a quick ratio of 115.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $160.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.97.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.12%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $1,882,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 288,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,226,200.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian J. Wolfe sold 4,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total transaction of $610,335.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,375.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,355 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIPR. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,319.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 331.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.