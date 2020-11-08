Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $137.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IIPR. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.00.

IIPR stock opened at $152.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 115.43, a quick ratio of 115.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $160.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.97.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.12%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $1,882,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 288,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,226,200.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian J. Wolfe sold 4,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total transaction of $610,335.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,375.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,355 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIPR. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,319.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 331.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit