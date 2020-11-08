Insider Buying: QV Equities Limited (QVE.AX) (ASX:QVE) Insider Purchases A$68,640.00 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2020

QV Equities Limited (QVE.AX) (ASX:QVE) insider Anton Tagliaferro acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.86 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$68,640.00 ($49,028.57).

Anton Tagliaferro also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, October 6th, Anton Tagliaferro acquired 13,626 shares of QV Equities Limited (QVE.AX) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.83 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,309.58 ($8,078.27).
  • On Monday, September 21st, Anton Tagliaferro acquired 50,000 shares of QV Equities Limited (QVE.AX) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.80 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,150.00 ($28,678.57).
  • On Friday, September 18th, Anton Tagliaferro purchased 50,000 shares of QV Equities Limited (QVE.AX) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.81 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,400.00 ($28,857.14).
  • On Friday, August 21st, Anton Tagliaferro purchased 100,000 shares of QV Equities Limited (QVE.AX) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.85 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$84,500.00 ($60,357.14).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.78.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. QV Equities Limited (QVE.AX)’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

QV Equities Limited (QVE.AX) Company Profile

QV Equities Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Investors Mutual Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It invests primarily in entities outside of the S&P/ASX 20 Index. The firm invests in the value stocks. It employs a bottom up research to create its portfolio.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for QV Equities Limited (QVE.AX) (ASX:QVE)

Receive News & Ratings for QV Equities Limited (QVE.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QV Equities Limited (QVE.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit