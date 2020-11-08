Insider Selling: Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) CFO Sells $251,020.00 in Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.02, for a total transaction of $251,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,057 shares in the company, valued at $5,536,748.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $270.29 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $78.70 and a 52 week high of $280.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.45.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $381,395,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 914,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,582,000 after purchasing an additional 23,610 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 8.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,176,000 after acquiring an additional 17,528 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 9.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 193,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,907,000 after acquiring an additional 16,888 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 140166 reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $291.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.78.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.