Insider Selling: Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) CFO Sells $251,020.00 in Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.02, for a total transaction of $251,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,057 shares in the company, valued at $5,536,748.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $270.29 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $78.70 and a 52 week high of $280.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.45.
Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 140166 reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $291.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.78.
Deckers Outdoor Company Profile
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.
