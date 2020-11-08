Insider Selling: Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Sells $283,203.20 in Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $283,203.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,018.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

GH stock opened at $112.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.12. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $118.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of -59.14 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 45.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. FMR LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health by 28.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after buying an additional 102,483 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Guardant Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.88.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.