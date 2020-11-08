Insider Selling: Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Sells $283,203.20 in Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $283,203.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,018.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
GH stock opened at $112.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.12. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $118.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of -59.14 and a beta of 0.56.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 45.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.88.
Guardant Health Company Profile
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.
Read More: What is intrinsic value?
Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.