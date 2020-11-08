Insider Selling: nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Director Sells $80,275.00 in Stock

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $80,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE NVT opened at $18.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.65.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $509.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.58 million. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in nVent Electric by 936.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in nVent Electric by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

