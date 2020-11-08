Insider Selling: Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Director Sells $180,000.00 in Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Director David N. Gill sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $47.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.36. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $50.49.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

YMAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 178.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

