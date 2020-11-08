Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from $210.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PODD. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Insulet from $232.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Insulet from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut Insulet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $231.00.

Get Insulet alerts:

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $257.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 7.31. Insulet has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $259.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.84. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 917.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.73 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,026. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,077,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,806,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Insulet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,156,653,000 after buying an additional 231,511 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Insulet by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,218,000 after buying an additional 137,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Insulet by 2,357.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 137,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after buying an additional 131,970 shares in the last quarter.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.