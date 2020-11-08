Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Raised to $245.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
PODD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $232.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $231.00.
Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $257.01 on Thursday. Insulet has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $259.39. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 917.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.84.
In other news, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.11, for a total transaction of $751,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,026 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 14.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 7.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 10.4% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 3.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 936,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $221,647,000 after purchasing an additional 35,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 17.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.
Insulet Company Profile
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
