Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Raised to $245.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

PODD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $232.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $231.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $257.01 on Thursday. Insulet has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $259.39. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 917.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.84.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.73 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.11, for a total transaction of $751,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,026 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 14.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 7.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 10.4% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 3.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 936,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $221,647,000 after purchasing an additional 35,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 17.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

