Intersect Capital LLC Acquires 32 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $962,549,000 after acquiring an additional 43,802 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in BlackRock by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 6,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $654.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $599.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $560.17. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $672.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $635.42.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

