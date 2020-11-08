Intersect Capital LLC Acquires 70 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of 3M by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.31.

MMM stock opened at $163.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.91 and a 200-day moving average of $158.42. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

