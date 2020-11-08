Intersect Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,774 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Newmont by 0.6% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 26,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 18.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 3.6% in the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 2.8% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.8% during the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 7,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $68.14 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.82.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $85,197.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,397.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $158,553.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,200.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,644,293. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.90.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

